

Debra Lynn Hickman (Age 65)



Passed away August 26, 2019 at the Montgomery Hospice Casey House, in Rockville, MD.

Born on July 15, 1954, she was the daughter of the late John and Ethel Elliott Hickman. She graduated from Kentucky Wesleyan College and was a member of the Alpha Omicron Pi Sorority. A floral designer for many years, she owned Hickman's Florist in Rockville. Debra will be dearly missed by her sister, Terri Hickman of Rockville, and brother, John Hickman of Darnestown, MD, as well as her loving support dog, Sonny. She also leaves behind nieces Emily (Chris) Crosby and Ashley Hickman, and nephews Jimmy (Mary Kate) and Justin Veirs, and Martin (Kelly) Freise, as well as a grand nephew and two grand nieces. She was preceded in death by her sister, Karen Veirs, of Darnestown, MD. A celebration of Debra's life will be held at a later date. Online condolences can be made at Snowden Funeral Home.