DEBRA PATRICIA HOLLEY "Bonnie"
A native Washingtonian passed away peacefully at home on Friday, October 11, 2019. Preceded in death by her grandparents, Earl and Ruth Williams; aunt, Helen and uncle Earl. Survived by her children, LaNette Jones (Michael), Jhames Holley, Jr. (Kenia); and her mother, Mary "Pat" Long; grandchildren, Michael, Kristopher, Kejon, Mikaila, Jania, Moses, Jhames III and Matthew; aunt, Althea (Ray); uncles, Nate, Obie (Corina) and Paul (Loretta), a host of other relatives and many friends. Viewing Sunday, October 20, 2019 from 4 p.m. until time of service 5 p.m. at First Tabernacle Beth El, 401 New York Ave NW, Washington, DC 20001. Interment Monday, October 21, 2019 at 12 p.m. at Belleville Cemetery, Suffolk, VA.