Debra Holley

Service Information
McGuire Funeral Service, Inc.
7400 Georgia Avenue NW
Washington, DC
20012
(202)-882-6600
Viewing
Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019
4:00 PM - 5:00 PM
First Tabernacle Beth El
401 New York Ave NW,
Washington, DC
View Map
Service
Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019
5:00 PM
First Tabernacle Beth El
401 New York Ave NW
Washington, DC
View Map
Interment
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
12:00 PM
Belleville Cemetery
Suffolk, VA
View Map
Notice
DEBRA PATRICIA HOLLEY "Bonnie"  

A native Washingtonian passed away peacefully at home on Friday, October 11, 2019. Preceded in death by her grandparents, Earl and Ruth Williams; aunt, Helen and uncle Earl. Survived by her children, LaNette Jones (Michael), Jhames Holley, Jr. (Kenia); and her mother, Mary "Pat" Long; grandchildren, Michael, Kristopher, Kejon, Mikaila, Jania, Moses, Jhames III and Matthew; aunt, Althea (Ray); uncles, Nate, Obie (Corina) and Paul (Loretta), a host of other relatives and many friends. Viewing Sunday, October 20, 2019 from 4 p.m. until time of service 5 p.m. at First Tabernacle Beth El, 401 New York Ave NW, Washington, DC 20001. Interment Monday, October 21, 2019 at 12 p.m. at Belleville Cemetery, Suffolk, VA.

Published in The Washington Post on Oct. 16, 2019
