Debra Ann Lowe (Age 65)
On Friday, April 12, 2019, of Silver Spring, MD. Loving daughter of the late John Paul and Annette Louise Lowe. Loving sister of Richard Brian Lowe of Philadelphia, PA. Cousin of Janet Lado, Lynn Jenner and David Lewis. Debra attended The Academy of the Holy Cross high school graduating in 1971, earned her bachelor of arts from the University of Maryland, College Park in 1975 and then went on to earn her Juris Doctorate from Ohio Northern University in Lima, OH. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Andrew Apostle Church, 11600 Kemp Mill Rd., Silver Spring, MD, on Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at 5 p.m. Interment Gate of Heaven Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Catholic Relief Services, 228 W. Lexington St., Baltimore, MD 21201.