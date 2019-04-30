Debra L. McCaa
Of Lorton, VA passed away on Monday, April 29, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents Thomas and Elizabeth Simmons. Beloved wife of David Allen Hogue; Mother of Sarah McCaa Booth (Joshua), Stephanie McCaa, and Meghan McCaa Fox (Luke); sister of Brenda Wilson (Butch), Gary Simmons (Kathy) and Thomas Simmons (Ada); grandmother of Joshua, Thomas, Dylan, and Zachary. Relatives and friends may call at Jefferson Funeral Chapel 5755 Castlewellan Dr. Alexandria, VA 22315 on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 from 7 to 9 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The . Please view and sign the family guestbook at