Debra Ann Millenson (Age 72)

Of Bethesda, MD, died May 12, 2020, at home. A retired senior trial attorney in the U.S. Department of Labor's Office of the Solicitor, Ms. Millenson led some of the Office of Federal Contract Compliance's (OFCCP) most significant employment discrimination cases, including Department of Labor vs. Harris Trust & Savings Bank, winning a $14 million settlement, the largest monetary recovery in OFCCP's history, and permanently changing hiring practices in the banking industry. Previously, as Acting Director of the Office of Systemic Programs at Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, she investigated and litigated complex pattern and practice actions nationwide. An active participant in the American Bar Association's Section of Labor and Employment Law, a Fellow Emeritus of the College of Labor & Employment Lawyers, and longtime National Institute for Trial Advocacy faculty member, Ms. Millenson helped train a whole generation of Of Bethesda, MD, died May 12, 2020, at home. A retired senior trial attorney in the U.S. Department of Labor's Office of the Solicitor, Ms. Millenson led some of the Office of Federal Contract Compliance's (OFCCP) most significant employment discrimination cases, including Department of Labor vs. Harris Trust & Savings Bank, winning a $14 million settlement, the largest monetary recovery in OFCCP's history, and permanently changing hiring practices in the banking industry. Previously, as Acting Director of the Office of Systemic Programs at Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, she investigated and litigated complex pattern and practice actions nationwide. An active participant in the American Bar Association's Section of Labor and Employment Law, a Fellow Emeritus of the College of Labor & Employment Lawyers, and longtime National Institute for Trial Advocacy faculty member, Ms. Millenson helped train a whole generation of civil rights litigators. Her former colleagues at DOL and EEOC acknowledge her as a mentor who helped launch many young careers. After retiring from the Department of Labor, Ms. Millenson was a senior counsel at Akin, Gump, Strauss, Hauer and Feld, then established her own practice, The Millenson Law Firm. Ms. Millenson earned her BA from Michigan State University and her JD from University of Michigan Law School. Her law career began with Lawyers' Constitutional Defense Committee, New Orleans, working on employment discrimination and civil rights matters. The daughter of the late Morton B. and Judith Rehmar Millenson, Ms. Millenson grew up in Skokie, IL. She is survived by her sister, Leslie Millenson of Chicago, by many loving cousins, including Janet Millenson (Herb Edelstein) and Elliott (Wendy) Millenson of Potomac, MD, as well as a wide circle of caring friends nationwide who will long remember her caring, wit and intelligence. Private interment at Memorial Park, Skokie, IL. A memorial service is anticipated at a later date. Memorial donations to National Institute for Trial Advocacy Foundation, 1685 38th Street, Suite 200, Boulder, CO 80301-2735 or to Israel Cancer Research Fund, 52 Vanderbilt Avenue, Suite 1510, New York, NY 10017.



