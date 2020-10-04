DEBRA POWELL



Debra Baker Powell July 20, 1951 - October 2, 2020

On Friday, October 2, 2020, Debra B. Powell passed away in Charlottesville, VA at the age of 69 from complications related to her courageous battle with cancer. Debra was born on July 20, 1951 in Alamogordo, New Mexico and moved with her family to Maryland at an early age. Following her graduation from The University of Maryland, Debra resided for 35 years in the Washington, DC area, where she raised her son and worked in business and federal government consulting. Seeking a change of pace and scenery, she relocated to Charlottesville, VA and, together with her sister, opened Partridge and Grace Designs, a custom framing studio. It was during this time that Debra was remarried, her husband being a source of great joy and happiness. Debra was an avid reader, gifted writer, critical thinker and lifelong learner. She could engage deeply on a wide range of topics and was clear and confident in her beliefs. She was highly creative, and her pursuits included fine art, interior design, gardening and classic cooking. Hand painted cards often adorned her exquisitely wrapped Christmas packages. She loved to travel, especially throughout Europe, but equally relished an evening glass of wine at home. Her selflessness was evident in the compassionate care she provided to numerous family members during their times of need. Above all else, Debra was a loving wife, devoted mother, caring grandmother and a thoughtful friend. She was preceded in death by her parents Raymond and Patricia Baker of Rockville, MD, her sister Denise Crumpler of Charlottesville, VA and her longtime companion Morris T. Warner Jr. of Staunton, VA. Debra is survived by her husband of seven years, Greg Powe of Charlottesville, VA; her son and his wife Wesley and Kathryn Powell of Bethesda, MD; her brothers David Baker of Ocean View, DE and Danny Baker of Upper Marlboro, MD; her granddaughters Reagan and Elizabeth Powell, also of Bethesda, MD and her first husband Richard Powell of White Stone, VA. A Celebration of Life gathering for family and friends will be planned at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to The Hospice of the Piedmont in Charlottesville, VA.



