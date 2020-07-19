DEBRA TANNER

TANNER DEBRA JEAN DUKE TANNER Debra Jean Duke Tanner, 61, of Leesburg, Virginia, passed away from this life on Wednesday, April 15, 2020, at Inova Hospital, Lansdowne, VA, of suspected pneumonia and partly undetermined causes, following a month of increasing tiredness and respiratory distress. After surviving colon cancer and of late successfully undergoing chemo therapy, she, in part, was a victim of our current Covid-19 times: the confusion of having many/most symptoms of the virus, but no fever, and several well-meaning virtual visits with physicians that proved fruitless, delaying what could have been her ER and hospital admission weeks earlier to regain her health for a successful return home vs. her unsuccessful five-day hospital stay. Debra (Deb) was the loving and devoted wife of and survived by the same of her Husband, Arnold (Arnie) O. Tanner, the loving "Mother" of two standard poodles (Francie and Max) which she groomed, loved, and cared for dearly, and she loved making a house a real home. She also is survived by her sister, Diane Duke, of Yardley, PA, her brother, Dennis Duke, of Monterey, CA, and her step-Mother, Joanne Duke, of East Windsor, NJ. She was preceded in death by her Mother, Dorothy Duke Field, Father, Hector Irl Duke, and brother, Donald Duke. She was born on April 19, 1958 in Encino, CA. As a child, she was in the Indian Maidens (like the Brownies), where she was known as "Dancing Star". The family moved to Bucks County, PA, in 1971, where she graduated from Pennsbury High School in Fairless Hills, PA, while also becoming a dental assistant. After two years at Bucks County Community College she went back to California to achieve her bachelor's degree in Fine Art Photography at the San Francisco Art Institute, moved back East again and worked in photography for several years. Even while being a talented photographer, she went back to school again, now in Virginia, to become a Dental Hygienist, and served us as such for 14 years, after which she cared for ailing seniors as a Personal Care Assistant, as a "Visiting Angel," until a month before her death. She and Arnie met in 1996 on a moonlight hike on Skyline Drive in Shenandoah National Park with DC's Center Hiking Club and married in 1999, shared together many good things and times, and missed many more things and happy years with the necessity of her abrupt departure, but they loved each other so very much. To Arnie, Deb's heart was the epitome of love. An online memorial service is anticipated for the fall and donations in honor of Debra can be given to the American Cancer Society
, Planned Parenthood, or Doctors Without Borders
.An online memorial service is anticipated for the fall and donations in honor of Debra can be given to the American Cancer Society
, Planned Parenthood, or Doctors Without Borders
.