

DEEDE SNOWHITE

Died peacefully at home in Reston, VA, on November 19, 2020, of ALS. The daughter of the late Abe and Ann Zeitz, she was born in Brooklyn, NY, on April 25, 1946. She graduated from Oceanside High School on Long Island, NY, and earned her bachelor's degree from Boston University and a master's degree from Yeshiva University. She started her career as a teacher in the New York City public schools and then worked on a task force for New York City Mayor John Lindsay serving low-income families in Brooklyn, NY. She married Larry Snowhite in 1969 and they moved to Virginia, where she worked first as a teacher and then, from 1985 to 1994, in the labor relations and human resources department of the American Newspaper Publishers Association. She then became a technical writer and editor, first at the engineering/consulting firm CH2M Hill and later at ScoreBoard, a cellular industry startup. She moved on to proposal and senior writing positions at Northrop Grumman Corp., TASC and ManTech International, where she held a Top Secret/Sensitive Compartmented Information security clearance. She retired in 2013. For almost 50 years, Deede and Larry lived in Reston, a community she loved and supported through various endeavors over the years. In retirement she served on the Northern Virginia Hebrew Congregation (NVHC) Board of Directors and as editor of their Glance newsletter; as a board administrator for the NVHC Sisterhood Leadership Council; as a greeter for the ADAMS Center's Friday prayers at NVHC; and on the Regional Board of Directors of Hadassah. Deede was a mentor, a friend and a fierce advocate for social justice and equality who will be missed by all those she touched. She was devoted to her family, friends and volunteer work. In addition to Larry, her beloved husband of 51 years, she is survived by two sons, Andrew and Robert; two daughters-in-law, Allison and Illona; three grandchildren, Caleb, David and Kirsi; a brother, Carl Zeitz; two nephews, Joshua and Nate Zeitz; and four first cousins, Karen Gejdenson, Debbie Babson, Julie Gilman and David Black. A memorial service took place on November 21, 2020. Donations in her memory may be made to the Reston-based charity Cornerstones.



