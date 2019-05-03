

DEENA L. KAPLAN



Deena Lisbeth Kaplan (78) passed away peacefully at her home, surrounded by her husband and family on Thursday, May 2, 2019, after struggling with lung cancer. Beloved wife of Jerome A. Kaplan; devoted mother of Karen Kaplan, Jessica Kaplan (Joe Youcha), and Carolyn Bernstein (Steve Bernstein); loving sister of Mark Berliant; cherished grandmother of Abby Kaplan, Sam Werner, Ben Werner, Anna Werner, Emma Youcha, Zack Youcha, Henry Bernstein, Jack Bernstein, and Will Bernstein; and great-grandmother of Isabella Werner. Funeral services will be held Sunday, May 5, 1 p.m. at Washington Hebrew Congregation, 3935 Macomb St NW, Washington, DC 20016. Interment will follow at King David Memorial Gardens, Falls Church, VA. Following services, the family will be receiving at the Kaplan Residence, where Shiva will also be held on Sunday and Monday at 7 p.m. Contributions may be made to the Bender JCC, Senior Art Show, 6125 Montrose Rd, Rockville, MD 20852. In the memo line, write "In memory of Deena Kaplan".