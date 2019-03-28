Deetsy Mae Cooks
Deetsy Mae Cooks entered into eternal rest on March 16, 2019, at her residence in Washington, DC. Beloved wife of the late James L. Cooks, Sr., she is survived by her children, Janice Melvin, James L. Cooks, Jr., and Patricia Nero; eight grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and a host of beloved family and friends. She was predeceased by her son Alphonse Cooks and granddaughter Deetsy Wade. Visitation will be held at the East Capitol Street Church of Christ, 5026 E Capitol St, NE, Washington, DC, on Saturday, March 30 from 9 a.m. until time of Service at 10 a.m. Interment Fort Lincoln Cemetery, 3401 Bladensburg Rd., Brentwood, MD,