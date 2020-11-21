1/1
DEIRDE RYAN
Deirdre Mary Ryan (Age 84)  
Was the Senior Executive Assistant to the United Kingdom Executive Director at the International Monetary Fund/World Bank, died November 5, 2020 at home in Falls Church, VA. The cause was Alzheimer's.Ms. Ryan was born in Blackpool, England, to the late Patrick and Mary Redmond Ryan of Ireland. She grew up in Coventry and after graduation from high school, worked as the head secretary to the Matron of the University College Hospital in London. From 1967 to 1971 she was the secretary to the Australian Ambassador in The Hague, The Netherlands. In 1971 she moved to Washington DC to work for the Australian Embassy before joining the IMF in 1973 and working in the U.K. Executive Directors Office until retiring in 1998. Upon retirement Ms. Ryan received the Member of the British Empire award from Prince Charles in recognition for her outstanding contribution in the U.K. office in the IMF.Ms. Ryan was predeceased by her siblings, Angela, Reginald and Valerie. She is survived by a niece, Amanda Ryan, and three nephews, Sean Jones, Mark Ryan and Paul Ryan, all residing in England. A funeral mass will be held at St. Thomas Mores Cathedral in Arlington, Va., on December 5 at 11 a.m.

Published in The Washington Post on Nov. 21, 2020.
