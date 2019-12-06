Dolores Jean Cioffi
Of Fairfax, VA on December 3, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Carl Cioffi; mother of Ronald Sharpley and Jeanne Ruddy (Richard); grandmother of Jack Ruddy (Paige), Reed Ruddy (Mary), Joseph Ruddy and Keegan Ruddy (Maria); great-grandmother of Joel, Caroline, Barrett and Russell. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Andrew the Apostle Catholic Church, 6720 Union Mill Rd., Clifton, VA on Monday, December 9, 2019 at 11 a.m. Interment Quantico National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Catholic Charities.