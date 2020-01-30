

DELORES E. DAVIS-BROOKING

November 1, 1936 - January 16, 2020

(Age 83)



Devoted mother to Michelle Brooking-Cheeks (Ellsworth Cheeks) and Kimberly Oliphant; grandmother to Brien Lipscombe and Oliver Brooking; sister to Beverly Davis-Ford (Alex Ford, Jr.); and a host of other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her mother Dorothy "Dot" Davis; brother, Paul (Spider) Davis; and nephew Michael Ford.

Viewing on January 31, 2020, at 10 a.m. at Not About Me Ministries, 3106 Branch Avenue, Temple Hills, MD. Memorial Service at 11 a.m. Interment at Washington National Cemetery, 4101 Suitland Rd., Suitland MD 20746. Repass will follow interment.