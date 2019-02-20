DELORES MOZIE DORSEY
Delores Mozie Dorsey entered into eternal rest on Monday, February 11, 2019. She is survived by her son, Michael T Dorsey; two sisters, Pamela Pye and Regina Mozie; two brothers, Ronald Mozie and Derek Mozie; two brothers in-law, Marvin Potter and Ernest Crumb; sister in-law Linda Mozie; a host of other relatives and friends. Mrs. Dorsey will lie in state at New Smyrna Missionary Baptist Church, 4417 Douglas St., NE on Friday, February 22 from 10 a.m. until service at 11 a.m. Interment at Harmony Memorial Park.