DOLORES DUBAICH "Dee Williams"

Died August 16, 2020 in Washington, DC. She worked for 16 years at American Nursery & Landscape Association and was known as the "Voice of ANLA". Survivors include her sisters, Laura Schuldt of McLean, VA; Helen LIfmann of Alexandria, VA; Sara Cummings of Louisville, KY; and nephews and nieces. Services will be private.



