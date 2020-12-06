1/
DELORES "DEE" FINCH
Delores Jones Finch  "Dee"  
Devoted mother, career military spouse and administrative extraordinaire departed this life after 83 years on November 6, 2020. She is previously deceased by her daughter, Jean Marquita Finch and her granddaughter, Pamela Haynes. Delores is survived by her daughter, Quanda Finch, former spouse Victor Finch, sisters, Carole Jones, Andree Jones, Bernadette Wiggins and brother, Doyt Jones Jr., nieces and nephew, Daineen Tammy, Monte, Danielle, Doyt Jones III, Jasmine and a host of other relatives and friends. Graveside service will be Tuesday, December 8, 2020 at Resurrection Cemetery, 8001 Woodyard Road, Clinton MD at 11 a.m.

Published in The Washington Post on Dec. 6, 2020.
Thank You.
