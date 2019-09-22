Delores Justice
Peacefully entered into eternal rest on Monday, September 16, 2019. She is survived by her daughter, Sandi Beidleman of South Haven, MI; four grandchildren, Robert S. Beidlemen III (Monique), Christian B. Kennedy, Leslie Harding, and Tiffany Jackson; two great-grandchildren, Jayla and Justin Beidleman, and a host of very special friends, She was preceded in death by her parents, daughter, Lynn Kennedy and grandson, David Harding. Family and friends are invited to celebrate the life of Delores on Monday, September 23, 2019 at J. B. Jenkins Funeral Home located at 7474 Landover Rd, Landover, MD 20785. The Memorial Service will be held from 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. Services entrusted to J.B. Jenkins Funeral Home .