

DELORES T. MITTEN (Age 87)



On June 27, 2019, in Arlington, VA, beloved wife of Raymond for 66 years, and mother of Ray Jr. of Arlington. She was deeply devoted to her family. Delores ended her professional career in 1960 in order to focus on her husband and son, and spent most of her adult life as a homemaker. Delores was born in Mt. Airy, Maryland and was raised in Pasadena, Maryland, but relocated to Northern Virginia In the 1950s and remained in the area for the rest of her life. Delores was a devoted Catholic and attended church services daily. Delores was a regular fixture at Nationals Park and Capital One Arena, where many of her fellow fans and stadium workers knew her as "Mom". She spread a mother's love to all who encountered her and will be remembered as a kind and loving woman. A memorial Mass will be celebrated at St. Ann Catholic Church in Arlington on July 9, at 11 a.m., followed by a Graveside Service at National Memorial Park Cemetery, 7484 Lee Hwy., Falls Church, VA 22042. Online condolences may be made at