Delores Nesmith
DELORES NESMITH  
On Saturday, July 25, 2020, Delores Nesmith, fondly known as "Deeda," of Tampa FL, left this earth to be with her heavenly Father. Mrs. Nesmith was born in Washington, DC on November 24. She is survived by her husband of 45 years, Mr. Alvin Nesmith; three children who were her pride and joy, Telana, Marcell and Kenneth. Six grandchildren whom she greatly adored, Kyrie, Isaiah, Kaylan, Kennedy, Justin and Mya. Support the organizations Deeda loved by making a donation in her honor to the Pinellas County Chapter of the National Urban League www.pcul.org. Viewing will be on August 6, 2020 from 6 - 8 p.m. at Blount and Curry Funeral Home Tampa, FL (813-814-4444). Share your memories of Deeda at www.blountcurrywest.com. Funeral Services will be held on August 7, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Bible Based Fellowship Church under Pastor Anthony C. White. The Church will live-stream the service at https://biblebasedmedia.thechurchonline.com.

Published in The Washington Post on Aug. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
6
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Blount and Curry Funeral Home Oldsmar West Hillsborough Chapel
AUG
7
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Bible Based Fellowship Church
Funeral services provided by
Blount and Curry Funeral Home Oldsmar West Hillsborough Chapel
6802 SILVERMILL DR
Tampa, FL 33635
8138144444
August 3, 2020
No one can prepare you for a loss; it comes like a swift wind. However, take comfort in knowing God is with you and your family lean on him in your time of need. Please accept my most heartfelt condolences.
Simone Taylor
August 2, 2020
Deeda, my sister, cousin and Friend, words are insufficient to express how I will cherish the wonderful times we shared as little girls until now. I will treasure our love for one another and our families. Alvin, Telana, Marcel, Kenneth and all of the family, cherish the rich memories of the unselfish and generous Love Deeda had for each of you. My deepest love and prayers.
Beverly Bradley
Family
August 2, 2020
Beverly Bradley
Family
