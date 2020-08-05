DELORES NESMITH
On Saturday, July 25, 2020, Delores Nesmith, fondly known as "Deeda," of Tampa FL, left this earth to be with her heavenly Father. Mrs. Nesmith was born in Washington, DC on November 24. She is survived by her husband of 45 years, Mr. Alvin Nesmith; three children who were her pride and joy, Telana, Marcell and Kenneth. Six grandchildren whom she greatly adored, Kyrie, Isaiah, Kaylan, Kennedy, Justin and Mya. Support the organizations Deeda loved by making a donation in her honor to the Pinellas County Chapter of the National Urban League www.pcul.org
. Viewing will be on August 6, 2020 from 6 - 8 p.m. at Blount and Curry Funeral Home Tampa, FL (813-814-4444). Share your memories of Deeda at www.blountcurrywest.com
. Funeral Services will be held on August 7, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Bible Based Fellowship Church under Pastor Anthony C. White. The Church will live-stream the service at https://biblebasedmedia.thechurchonline.com
.