

DELORES ESTELLE PEAKE



Unexpectedly died at her home at 7:45 a.m., on Friday, May 24, 2019.

Delores was born October 31, 1938, in Alexandria, VA and was a lifelong area resident. She is survived by her husband Johnny E. Peake; her daughters Tonya (Raphael Carter) and Alicia (Christopher Johnson); three granddaughters Tiara, Sheana, and Amiya; one grandson Michael; two great-grandchildren Zamarie and Ezra; two brothers Carlton, Sr. and Sinclair, Jr.; two sisters-in-law; one brother-in-law; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and a host of relatives and friends.

She is preceded in death by her parents Sinclair, Sr. and Doris Wilhoit; her two sisters Katherine and Mary Wilhoit; and son Johnny E. Peake, Jr.

Services will be held Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at Harvest Assembly Baptist Church, 8008 Fordson Rd., Alexandria, VA, Viewing at 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., Service at 11 a.m., Pastor Rochelle Davis will officiate. Burial will be in the Bethel Cemetery.

Arrangements under the direction of Randall Funeral Home.