Delores Jane Prince
Entered into eternal rest on Saturday, April 4, 2020. She is survived by her brother, Kennenth E Prince; granddaughter, Keyana Prince; two great-grandchildren, Davion Prince and Lyriq Phillips of Sumter, SC; five sisters, Edith Parker, Irene Short, Willie Mae Tyler, Jeanette Short and Viola Gross; two brothers, James T Short and Clinton Short; a host of other relative and friends. Mrs. Prince will rest at Stewart Funeral Home, 4001 Benning Rd., NE on Thursday, April 23 from 10 a.m. unitl service at 11 a.m. Interment at Ft Lincoln Cemetery.