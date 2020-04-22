The Washington Post

DELORES PRINCE

Service Information
Stewart Funeral Home
4001 Benning Road, N.E.
Washington, DC
20019
(202)-399-3600
Service
Thursday, Apr. 23, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Stewart Funeral Home
4001 Benning Road, N.E.
Washington, DC 20019
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Apr. 23, 2020
11:00 AM
Stewart Funeral Home
4001 Benning Road, N.E.
Washington, DC 20019
View Map
Notice
Delores Jane Prince

Entered into eternal rest on Saturday, April 4, 2020. She is survived by her brother, Kennenth E Prince; granddaughter, Keyana Prince; two great-grandchildren, Davion Prince and Lyriq Phillips of Sumter, SC; five sisters, Edith Parker, Irene Short, Willie Mae Tyler, Jeanette Short and Viola Gross; two brothers, James T Short and Clinton Short; a host of other relative and friends. Mrs. Prince will rest at Stewart Funeral Home, 4001 Benning Rd., NE on Thursday, April 23 from 10 a.m. unitl service at 11 a.m. Interment at Ft Lincoln Cemetery.
Published in The Washington Post on Apr. 22, 2020
