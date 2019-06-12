Guest Book View Sign Service Information Wake 6:00 PM - 9:00 PM Viewing 9:00 AM Macedonia Baptist Church 3412 South 22nd Street Arlington , DC View Map Celebration of Life 11:00 AM Macedonia Baptist Church 3412 South 22nd Street Arlington , DC View Map Send Flowers Notice

TAYLOR DELORES

TAYLOR DELORES SMITH TAYLOR (Age 83) Retired DC Public School Teacher Passed away on June 1, 2019 after a brief stay at the senior care facility, Fountains at Washington House. She was born in Washington, DC to Van H. and Beatrice A. Smith on March 8, 1936. She graduated from Kemper Elementary School in Arlington, VA. After leaving Kemper she attended Shaw Junior High and Cardozo Senior High Schools, both located in Washington, D.C. She furthered her educational training at the Washington Technical Institute (AAS) and Federal City College (B.S.). She was employed as an Elementary Math Resource Teacher with the D.C. Public Schools for over 26 years when she retired in 1996. She was active in the Green Valley community and its activities for most of her life. She was a member of the first Girl Scout Troop established in the community by Mrs. Lillian Green. She served as a Den Mother for Cub Scout Pack 589; a charter member of the Y's Mennettes, a service club to the Veterans Memorial YMCA and the Divettes Golf Club. She held membership in the NAACP, the Green Valley Civic Association and the Northern Virginia Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. She served as President of the Omega Wives, an auxiliary to the Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc. for over ten years. She has been an active member of the Macedonia Baptist Church for 75 years. The church was started in her grandparents home in 1908. Over the years she has served in many ministries and was a member of the Deaconess Ministry. Delores is survived by her lifelong sweetheart and husband of 67 years, Dr. Alfred O. Taylor, Jr.: daughter Karen Denise Taylor: extended family sister, Arlene A. Corbin: three grandsons, Kourtnay M. Taylor, Aaron J. Steele and Ariel G. Steele; two great granddaughters, Miya A. and Maliah N. McCurdy; three devoted nieces, Jacqueline Coachman, Arlene Smith (Kent) and Marcia Chapman; a whole host of cousins and many, many friends and associates. She was predeceased by her parents, her son, Kenneth M. (Kenny) Taylor and sister, Peggy Brooks. Wake services will be held Friday, June 14, 2019 from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m. Celebration of Life Services will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, June 15, 2019, preceded by viewing from 9 p.m. until time of service at the Macedonia Baptist Church, 3412 South 22nd Street, Arlington, VA 22204. Burial will be in the Pleasant Valley Cemetery, Annandale, VA. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in her memory to the scholarship fund started by her and her husband in memory of their son, Kenneth M. (Kenny) Taylor at the University of the District of Columbia to continue his legacy in gospel music. Memorial contributions may be made to the University of the District of Columbia Foundation, 4200 Connecticut Avenue, N.W., Washington, DC 20008 (Kenneth M. Taylor Memorial Scholarship). Published in The Washington Post on June 12, 2019

