

DELORES MARIE TAYLOR (Age 82)



Of Suitland Maryland, gained her heavenly wings on July 10, 2019. Treasured memories of her life remain with her devoted husband, Melvin Taylor; two devoted sons, Reynaldo (June) and Tolaundo; one daughter in love and devotion, Lisa; granddaughter Carmen; step- grandchildrens, Ryan, Kelly, Antione, Kalynn, and Jada; and a host of nephews, nieces, cousins, friends and Porter Avenue neighbors.

On Thursday, July 18, 2019, the family will receive friends at 10 a.m. until time of service at 11 a.m., at St. Timothy's Episcopal Church 3601 Alabama Avenue, Washington, DC. Interment Cheltenham Veterans Cemetery, Monday, July 22, 2019, at 10:15 a.m.