Delores Thompkins
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Delores's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Delores A. Thompkins  (Age 79)  
Passed away on May 19, 2020. She leaves to cherish her memory children; Debra M. Thompkins, Denise A. Thompkins, David A. Yeldell, Phillip J. Yeldell, and Mary Stephanie Yeldell; brothers Michael Upson and John Crawford; aunt Louise C. Howze; several grandchildren, great-grand, and great-great-grandchildren, a host of extended family members, friends, and neighbors. Due to the COVID19 Pandemic limited viewing Thursday, June 11, 2020 (10 people in church at any time) 9 a.m. to 9:45 a.m. friends; family 9:45 a.m. to 10:15 a.m., Mass of Christian Burial 10:30 a.m. at Holy Redeemer Catholic Church, 206 New York Avenue NW, Washington, DC 20001. Interment Mt. Olivet Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations in her name to the Holy Redeemer Catholic Church Capital Campaign. Arrangements entrusted to Robinson Funeral Home.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post on Jun. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
11
Viewing
09:00 - 10:15 AM
Holy Redeemer Catholic Church
Send Flowers
JUN
11
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30 AM
Holy Redeemer Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Robinson Company Funeral Home
1313 6Th St Nw
Washington, DC 20001
(202) 387-5984
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
June 8, 2020
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
Sharon Yeldell
Family
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved