

Delores A. Thompkins (Age 79)

Passed away on May 19, 2020. She leaves to cherish her memory children; Debra M. Thompkins, Denise A. Thompkins, David A. Yeldell, Phillip J. Yeldell, and Mary Stephanie Yeldell; brothers Michael Upson and John Crawford; aunt Louise C. Howze; several grandchildren, great-grand, and great-great-grandchildren, a host of extended family members, friends, and neighbors. Due to the COVID19 Pandemic limited viewing Thursday, June 11, 2020 (10 people in church at any time) 9 a.m. to 9:45 a.m. friends; family 9:45 a.m. to 10:15 a.m., Mass of Christian Burial 10:30 a.m. at Holy Redeemer Catholic Church, 206 New York Avenue NW, Washington, DC 20001. Interment Mt. Olivet Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations in her name to the Holy Redeemer Catholic Church Capital Campaign. Arrangements entrusted to Robinson Funeral Home.



