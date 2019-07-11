The Washington Post

DELORIAN CECIL

Service Information
George P. Kalas Funeral Home, P.A.
6160 Oxon Hill Road
Oxon Hill, MD
20745
(301)-567-9424
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
George P. Kalas Funeral Home, P.A.
6160 Oxon Hill Road
Oxon Hill, MD 20745
Interment
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
1:00 PM
Independent Order of Odd Fellows (IOOF) Stoystown Cemetery
Somerset County, PA
Notice
DELORIAN J. CECIL  

Delorian Joan Cecil (nee Moon) on July 4, 2019 in Ft. Washington, MD. She is preceded in death by her husband James F. Cecil, her mother Goldie Swanson and stepfather, Folke Swanson. She is survived by cousins, William Findley and Gary Valentine, nephew Eugene Cecil III, and her friend and caregiver Letizia Paternoster Franklin. Visitation, July 11, 2019 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Kalas Funeral Home & Crematory, 6160 Oxon Hill Road, Oxon Hill, MD 20745. Interment 1 p.m., July 12, 2019, at the Independent Order of Odd Fellows (IOOF) Stoystown Cemetery, Quemahoning Twp Stoystown, Somerset County, PA. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Indian Head Animal Hospital Charitable Fund, 10909 Indian Head Hwy, Fort Washington, MD 20744.
Published in The Washington Post on July 11, 2019
