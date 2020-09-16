1/1
DELORIS LIPSCOMB
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share DELORIS's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

DELORIS RUTH LIPSCOMB"Lois"  1942 - 2020  
A loving and wonderful woman peacefully transitioned on Saturday, August 29, 2020, in Washington, DC. Deloris, affectionately known as "Lois", is survived by her ex-husband Moses Lipscomb; two daughters, Pamela and Michelle; one brother, Maurice Hamilton; one sister, Kareema (Herman); five grandchildren, one great granddaughter, and a host of nieces, nephew, cousins and loving friends. Her son Alvin preceded her death. Homegoing service will be held at Frazier Memorial Funeral Home, 1661 Good Hope Road SE, Washington, DC, 20020, on Thursday September 17, 2020 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post on Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Robert G Mason Funeral Home Inc
1661 Good Hope Rd Se
Washington, DC 20020
(202) 678-7700
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved