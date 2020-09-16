DELORIS LIPSCOMB



DELORIS RUTH LIPSCOMB"Lois" 1942 - 2020

A loving and wonderful woman peacefully transitioned on Saturday, August 29, 2020, in Washington, DC. Deloris, affectionately known as "Lois", is survived by her ex-husband Moses Lipscomb; two daughters, Pamela and Michelle; one brother, Maurice Hamilton; one sister, Kareema (Herman); five grandchildren, one great granddaughter, and a host of nieces, nephew, cousins and loving friends. Her son Alvin preceded her death. Homegoing service will be held at Frazier Memorial Funeral Home, 1661 Good Hope Road SE, Washington, DC, 20020, on Thursday September 17, 2020 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.



