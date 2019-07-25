Deloris Lyon Mitchell
(Age 86)
Born Alice Deloris Lyon, passed away peacefully on July 23, 2019. Dee was born in Petersburg, Virginia, and lived most of her life in Arlington, Virginia. Dee worked for the Southern Railroad, and later in the Arlington County school system for 27 years. She also coached the girls' tennis and cheerleading teams at Swanson Middle School. Dee was the loving wife of the late Richard L Mitchell; mother of the late Richard and the late Randy Connor; grandmother to Richard and Kayla Connor and sister of Inez Poe, Sara Hedlund and Watson Lyon. She is also survived by her daughter-in-law, Laura Connor. She was predeceased by her brothers, William, Harry and Robert Lyon. Dee enjoyed a wide circle of friends, all of whom will fondly remember her ready smile, generosity, and hospitality. Visitation will be held Friday, July 26, from 10:30 a.m. until time of service, 11:30 a.m., at Money and King Funeral Home; 171 Maple Ave. W; Vienna, VA. Burial will follow at Columbia Gardens Cemetery, 3411 Arlington Blvd., Arlington, VA. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Fisher Center for Alzheimer's Research Foundation (alzinfo.org
). Share a memory with the family at