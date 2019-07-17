

DELORIS EILEEN NIXON

September 24, 1936 - July 11, 2019



Of Washington, DC and Pompano Beach, FL. On Thursday, July 11, 2019, Deloris "Eileen' Nixon was called to rest after a year long battle with cancer. She was 82 years old.

Eileen was from Lost Creek, WV, then moved to Washington DC as a young adult. She enjoyed a long and successful career working on Capitol Hill for both Congressman Giaimo and Senator Weicker.

After retiring from the Federal Government, Eileen shared her time between her homes in Washington DC and Pompano Beach, Florida.

Eileen was preceded in death by her parents Charles and Oleta (Marie) Ross and siblings Waymond Ross, Ronald Ross and Betty Stein. She is survived by siblings Robert (Bobby) Ross, Rebeckah (Becky) Blizzard and Charlene Hite, as well as many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. Eileen will be remembered by all who knew her as a strong, driven woman. She was always proud of, and loved her family and friends. She had a long and fulfilling life and will be missed by many.

Per her request, no services and cremation will be handled by Demaine Funeral Home of Fairfax, VA.