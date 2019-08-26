Deloris E. Thompson
On Thursday August 15, 2019 Our Lord and Savior sent his Angels of Mercy who whispered softly, " You Can Come Home Now " Your Journey Has Been Completed. She is survived by three daughters, three sons, 27 grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren, four sisters-in-law, two brothers-in-law, and a host of other family and friends. Proceeded in death one daughter. Funeral service to be held on Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at R.N. Horton Funeral Home, 600 Kennedy St. NW, Washington, DC 20011. Viewing from 10 a.m. until time of service at 11 a.m.