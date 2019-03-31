Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for DELPHINE FRIEND.



DELPHINE FRIEND (Age 91)



On March 25, 2019, Delphine Friend, of Silver Spring, MD. Beloved wife of the late Thomas C Friend; Loving sister of Alva Russell. Also survived by Colin Russell (brother-in-law), Brian Russell (nephew), Christopher Russell (nephew), Alice Russell (grand-niece) and numerous friends.

Visitation will be held on Friday, April 5, 2019 from 12:30 p.m. until time of funeral service at 1 p.m. at the Riderwood Village Chapel, 3112 Gracefield Road, Silver Spring MD 20904. Interment immediately following at Maryland National Memorial Cemetery, 13300 Baltimore Avenue, Laurel MD 20707. In Lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Riderwood Benevolent Care Fund. Arrangements entrusted to Hines-Rinaldi Funeral Home.