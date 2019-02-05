DELTON PERRY

  • "You have my deepest sympathy. I worked many years with..."
    - Tondalaya Reed
  • "Rest In Peace Dear Co-Worker. May Our Lord wrap His loving..."
    - Karen Rawlins
  • "Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time."
    - The Staff of Kalas Funeral Homes

 
 

DELTON PERRY  

On Wednesday, January 23, 2019, Delton Perry of Silver Spring, MD, formerly of Fort Washington, MD. Loving brother of Valegene Nelson, Wayne Perry, and Levoid Dexter Perry (Darlene). Also survived by a host of nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held at KALAS FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, 6160 Oxon Hill Rd., Oxon Hill, MD, on Thursday, February 7, from 10 a.m. until the time of service at 11 a.m. Interment Maryland Veterans Cemetery, Cheltenham, MD on Friday February 8, at 10:15 a.m. Online guestbook available at

George P. Kalas Funeral Home, P.A.
6160 Oxon Hill Road
Oxon Hill, MD 20745
(301) 567-9424
Published in The Washington Post on Feb. 5, 2019