DELTON PERRY
On Wednesday, January 23, 2019, Delton Perry of Silver Spring, MD, formerly of Fort Washington, MD. Loving brother of Valegene Nelson, Wayne Perry, and Levoid Dexter Perry (Darlene). Also survived by a host of nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held at KALAS FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, 6160 Oxon Hill Rd., Oxon Hill, MD, on Thursday, February 7, from 10 a.m. until the time of service at 11 a.m. Interment Maryland Veterans Cemetery, Cheltenham, MD on Friday February 8, at 10:15 a.m. Online guestbook available at