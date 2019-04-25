The Washington Post

DeLYSE SLAYTON

DeLYSE SIDNEY SLAYTON (Age 66)  

On April 18, 2019; loving mother of Nathaniel (Tee) and Devin (Nikki) Slayton. Survived by six grandchildren; two sisters, Karen Sidney Drumgold and Ora Drew; and a host of other relatives and friends. Funeral Services will be held at Nineteenth Street Baptist Church, 4606 16th Street NW, Washington, DC 20011 on Friday, April 26, 2019. Family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until time of service at 11 a.m. Interment Lincoln Memorial Cemetery Suitland, MD. Services by Pinckney-Spangler Funeral Home.

Published in The Washington Post on Apr. 25, 2019
