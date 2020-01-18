Dema Velma Saunders Nappier
(Age 96)
On Sunday, January 12, 2020, of Silver Spring, MD., born on June 11, 1923 in Rockwood, PA. Beloved wife of the late William "Bill" Nappier; mother of Renee Nappier; also survived by her sister-in-law, Gladys Burke Saunders, four nieces, Carolyn Saunders Hatter, Carlita Saunders Richardson, Sharon Saunders Speck and Celeste Saunders Bumbray, one nephew, Ira Davis Walker, Jr., and a host of extended family and friends. Relatives and friends may call at Inter-Faith Chapel, 3680 South Leisure World Blvd, Silver Spring, MD, Thursday, January 23, beginning at 10 a.m. where funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Interment Fort Lincoln Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, Memorial contributions may be made to Montgomery Hospice Casey House.