DEMA NAPPIER (1923 - 2020)
Service Information
Francis J. Collins Funeral Home, Inc.
500 University Blvd. West
Silver Spring, MD
20901
(301)-593-9500
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
10:00 AM
Inter-Faith Chapel
3680 South Leisure World Blvd
Silver Spring, MD
Memorial service
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
11:00 AM
Interfaith Chapel
Silver Spring, MD
Notice
Dema Velma Saunders Nappier  
(Age 96)  

On Sunday, January 12, 2020, of Silver Spring, MD., born on June 11, 1923 in Rockwood, PA. Beloved wife of the late William "Bill" Nappier; mother of Renee Nappier; also survived by her sister-in-law, Gladys Burke Saunders, four nieces, Carolyn Saunders Hatter, Carlita Saunders Richardson, Sharon Saunders Speck and Celeste Saunders Bumbray, one nephew, Ira Davis Walker, Jr., and a host of extended family and friends. Relatives and friends may call at Inter-Faith Chapel, 3680 South Leisure World Blvd, Silver Spring, MD, Thursday, January 23, beginning at 10 a.m. where funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Interment Fort Lincoln Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, Memorial contributions may be made to Montgomery Hospice Casey House.

Published in The Washington Post on Jan. 18, 2020
