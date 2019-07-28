

DEMARIS JARROLL WILLIAMS

(Age 96)



Passed away in her home in Washington, DC, on July 16, 2019. She was born and raised in South Charleston, West Virginia. She received a bachelor's degree from Marshall University and a master's degree from Ohio University. Demaris was married to Charles Williams, renown silver appraiser and author, for 50 years until his passing in 1996.

Demaris taught elementary school in Kanawha County until they moved to Washington, DC, in 1950. After teaching in the District, she became a supervisor of teachers there until her retirement. Private interment will take place at a later date.