Demetra Anas "Deme" (Age 59)
Passed away on August 27, 2020 at her home in Potomac, MD with her husband of 32 years, Peter Anas, and her children, Georgia Giamalis (Matthew) and Sam Anas, by her side. She was born October 28, 1960 in Washington, DC and was raised in Bethesda. She was the daughter of Dr. George T. and Stavroula "Lou" P. Economos. Deme graduated from the Holton-Arms School and lived her life in the spirit of the school's motto, "Find a Way or Make One". She attended Wellesley College and later received her law degree from American University. She went on to be a federal prosecutor for the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) for 35 years. Deme met Peter (London, Ontario, Canada) at Ionian Village Camp in Greece in 1976 and married in 1987. Deme brightened lives and gave her all to everything she did. Her combination of class, generosity, caring personality and incredible energy has been her hallmark. She was the "room mom" for her children's classes at Holton and Landon, coordinating many events. She shared her passion for cooking with her friends and family, and passed on to her daughter, Georgia. Deme enjoyed traveling across the country with Peter to cheer on her son Sam throughout his college and pro hockey career. Deme's determination allowed her to survive breast cancer three times over 23 years, her family providing resounding love and support. In addition to her husband and children, she leaves behind her mother Lou, brother Gregory Economos (Brad), and sister Themis Johnson. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her name to the St. George Greek Orthodox Church, Bethesda, MD. A viewing will be held Tuesday, September 1 at 5:30 p.m. at Gawler's Funeral Home, Washington, DC and the St. George funeral service will be streamed online at 9:30 a.m., Wednesday, September 2 at at https://youtu.be/-TI4CytPbK4
. An internment will follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery at 11:30 a.m. Full obit at www.josephgawlers.com
Deme will be etched in the hearts of many forever.