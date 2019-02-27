

Demetri Vroustouris "Jimmy"



Of Falls Church, Virginia, passed away on Sunday, February 24, 2019. He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Konstantina Vroustouris; and his children Jenny Batistas (Vatistas), Nick Vroustouris (Jo Ann), Voula Vroustouris (Ron Bowman), and Theodora Vroustouris (David Tucholski). He is survived by his four sisters Konstantina, Panagiota, Georgia and Maria; 10 grandchildren Eleni, Demetri, Rebecca, Demos, Nick, James, Steven, Haley, Constance, and Charlene; and two great-grandchildren Alex and Angelina. He is preceded in death by his brother George, his sisters Theodora and Aspasia, and his grandson Robert. Jimmy Vroustouris was born on June 20, 1928 in Sparta, Greece and immigrated to the United States in the 1960s. Jimmy was a restauranteur who started Athens Pizza at Seven Corners in 1978 and at Bailey's Crossroads in 1994. He retired in 2002 and spent the remainder of his life traveling back to Greece and enjoying time with his family. A visitation will be held at Advent Funeral Services, 7211 Lee Highway Falls Church, Virginia 22046 on Wednesday, February 27, 2019, from 5 to 8 p.m. The funeral service will be held at St. Katherine Greek Orthodox Church, 3149 Glen Carlyn Rd., Falls Church, VA 22041, on Thursday, February 28, 2019, at 11 a.m. Interment to follow at Columbia Gardens Cemetery, 3411 Arlington Blvd, Arlington, VA 22201. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in memory of Jimmy to the Robert C. Tucholski Memorial Fund, which will go to support the local pediatric oncology clinic where his grandson received treatment. Donations can be sent to 7263-E Arlington Blvd, Falls Church, VA 22042 in care of Dr. Theodora Vroustouris.