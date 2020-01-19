

DEMOSTHENES T. RANTIS, D.D.S.

December 22, 1930 - January 15, 2020



Demosthenes (Dan) T. Rantis passed away peacefully in Lake Placid, NY on January 15, 2020. He is survived by his wife. Sophia; his son. Theofanis (Marion); his daughter. Polly-Anne (Daniel Kelting); grandchildren, Will, Peter, and Anna Rantis and Nicholas and Sophia Kelting; his brother, James Rantis; and his sister, Rosalie Anastasopoulos.

A viewing will be held January 21, from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m., at Fairfax Memorial Park, 9902 Braddock Rd, Fairfax, VA. Funeral services will be held on January 22, 12:30 p.m., at St. Katherine Greek Orthodox Church, 3149 Glen Carlyn Rd., Falls Church, VA. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to St. Katherine Greek Orthodox Church or to the Evrytanian Association of America "Velouchi," 121 Greenwich Rd. Ste 212, Charlotte NC 28211.