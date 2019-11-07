The Washington Post

DENETRICE WILLIAMS

Guest Book
Entered into eternal rest on Saturday, October 26, 2019. She is survived by her parents, Charles Bolden and Anna Bolden; three sons, Rudolph Williams, Leslie Williams (Sharee) and Corey Williams; two daughters, Paige Williams and Jordan Williams, five grandchildren, Khailil Williams, Kendrick Williams, Kahviere Williams, Leslie Williams, Jr. and Logan Williams; brother, Robert Jackson; and a host of other relatives and friends. Mrs. Williams will lie in state at Way of the Cross Church of Christ, 1800 Hazelwood Drive, Capitol Heights, MD on Friday, November 8 from 9 a.m. until service 11 a.m. Interment at Lincoln Memorial.
Published in The Washington Post on Nov. 7, 2019
