The Washington Post

DENISE BREEN

Service Information
Funeral Mass
Saturday, May 18, 2019
1:00 PM
Old St. Mary Catholic Church
Fairfax Station Rd at Ox Rd
Fairfax, VA
Interment
Sunday, May 19, 2019
4:00 PM
Ebenezer United Methodist Church Cemetery
Oldhams, VA
DENISE ANNE BREEN  

Denise Anne Breen passed away, Saturday, March 9, 2019. Loving daughter of the late John and Frances Breen. Dear sister of Bridget Whitson, Charles Breen, Kevin Breen and Maureen Breen-Cafasso. Loving aunt, cousin and friend to children.
Denise's joy was found in the students she was privileged to teach in her 32 years in Fairfax County elementary schools. Her love of teaching and kindness impacted the lives of many children.
Funeral Mass at Old St. Mary Catholic Church, Fairfax Station Rd at Ox Rd, Fairfax, VA on Saturday, May 18 at 1 p.m. Interment at Ebenezer United Methodist Church Cemetery on Sunday at 4 p.m. in Oldhams, VA. If desired, contributions may be made to Glioblastoma Foundation.

Published in The Washington Post on May 12, 2019
