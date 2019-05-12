

DENISE ANNE BREEN



Denise Anne Breen passed away, Saturday, March 9, 2019. Loving daughter of the late John and Frances Breen. Dear sister of Bridget Whitson, Charles Breen, Kevin Breen and Maureen Breen-Cafasso. Loving aunt, cousin and friend to children.

Denise's joy was found in the students she was privileged to teach in her 32 years in Fairfax County elementary schools. Her love of teaching and kindness impacted the lives of many children.

Funeral Mass at Old St. Mary Catholic Church, Fairfax Station Rd at Ox Rd, Fairfax, VA on Saturday, May 18 at 1 p.m. Interment at Ebenezer United Methodist Church Cemetery on Sunday at 4 p.m. in Oldhams, VA. If desired, contributions may be made to Glioblastoma Foundation.