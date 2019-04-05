Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for DENISE BURNS.



Denise Burns, RN,



Of Bethesda, died peacefully of cancer on March 29, 2019. She was born in Glasgow, Scotland and a graduate of Glasgow Royal Infirmary in nursing. Denise moved to the US in 1974 were she continue her nursing career. She retired after 37 years as an Operating Nurse at Suburban Hospital.

Denise is survived by her three brothers, Jim, John and Les Burns who reside in Scotland. Memorial mass will be April 13, 10 a.m., at St. John the Baptist Catholic Community, 12319 New Hampshire Ave., Silver Spring, MD 20904.