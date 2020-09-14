Or Copy this URL to Share



Denise Edwards "Neicey"

Entered into eternal rest on Sunday, September 6, 2020. She is survived by her two daughters, Elainena Edwards and Terasita Edwards; son, Sheldon I. Edwards; two grandchildren, Jordan Speight and Lauryn Walker; brother, Joseph D Hill, Jr., and a host of other relatives and friends. Ms. Edwards may be viewed at Stewart Funeral Home, 4001 Benning Rd., NE on Friday, September 18 from 1 p.m. until service at 2 p.m. Interment is private.



