

DENISE KING GILLINGHAM



Denise King Gillingham died in her sleep on September 16, 2019, in Washington, DC. The devoted mother of twin daughters Cara and Lara Gillingham, the loving daughter of William King and loyal friend to more than can be counted, Denise's deep kindness and sage counsel will be missed by all who knew her. She was born February 17, 1959, in Brooklyn, New York, to the late Wilda King. A graduate of Franklin and Marshall College and Columbia University, Denise found her calling in helping others as an executive coach and mediator. She was a world champion listener and easily collected friends wherever she lived, from Aix-en-Provence and Prague to Los Angeles and Sun Valley. A cancer survivor, she valiantly battled lymphoma with two small children shortly after the 2006 death of her husband, Gary Gillingham, who suffered from ALS. Denise's talents were many, from writing to painting, but nothing gave her more joy than being a mother.

A service will be held at Washington Hebrew Congregation on September 23 at 11 a.m. Details for donations will be provided following the service.