

DENISE M. MAHONEY (Age 72)



Of Dagsboro, DE formerly of Bowie, MD passed away surrounded by her loving family on Thursday, July 4, 2019 at her home.

She was born in Long Island, NY on April 6, 1947 daughter of the late Woodrow "Moose" Shea and the late Mary (Dennehy) Shea. Denise was a graduate of Duquesne University in Pittsburgh, PA. She worked as the assistant to the city manager of Bowie, MD before her retirement in 2017.

Denise loved spending time and taking care of her family. She also enjoyed going to the beach; which brought her to Delaware in her retirement years.

She is survived by her loving husband of 48 years, Donald Mahoney; two sons, Kevin Mahoney of Spring Lake, NJ, Derek Mahoney and his wife, Lauren of Crofton, MD; four grandchildren, Colin, Charlie, Jameson and Sophia; two sisters, Barbara Flanagan and Patricia Shea both of Bel Air, MD and a brother, Dennis Shea and his wife, Teri of Leesburg, VA.

A visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at the Ocean View Chapel of Melson Funeral Services, 38040 Muddy Neck Rd., Ocean View, DE 19970. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at St. Ann Catholic Church, 691 Garfield Parkway, Bethany Beach, DE 19930. Interment will follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery in Dagsboro, DE.

