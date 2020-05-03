The Washington Post

J.B. Jenkins Funeral Home - Landover
(Joseph B. Jenkins, III)
7474 Landover Road - Hyattsville, MD
20785
(301)-322-2300
Peacefully entered into eternal rest on Easter Sunday, April 12, 2020. Survived by her loving husband of 29 years, Calvin Malloy. Denise accepted Christ at an early age and remained a faithful active member. She was a loving wife, mother, sister, grandmother, and aunt. She leaves to cherish her memory, two daughters, Kenyatta and Jynise Malloy; stepdaughter Nikita Malloy; four grandkids and three great-grandkids. Her loving mother, Claretta Johnson. Her siblings, Sheldon Johnson (Jocelyn Johnson), John Johnson (Milly Johnson), Johnetta Hooper (Reginald Hooper, late) and a host of other relatives and many friends. Two deceased siblings, Anthony Johnson and Carolyn Johnson. Services private. Please view and sign the family's online guestbook at.
Published in The Washington Post on May 3, 2020
