DENISE MARZOUK

Service Information
Torchinsky Hebrew Funeral Home
254 Carroll St. NW
Washington, DC
20012
(202)-541-1001
Funeral service
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
11:00 AM
Shaare Tefila Congregation
16620 Georgia Ave.
Olney, MD
Notice
DENISE MARZOUK  

On Sunday, January 12, 2020, DENISE MARZOUK of Silver Spring, MD. Beloved wife of the late Simon Marzouk. Devoted mother of Mona (Jake) El-Gamil, Deborah (Samuel) Yedlin and Sallie Moussa. Dear sister of Joseph Ferouz, Roger Ferouz and the late Ben Ferouz. Cherished grandmother of Audrey El-Gamil, Gary (Michele) El-Gamil, Lauren and Victoria Yedlin and Joshua Moussa and great-grandmother of Zachary and Gavin El-Gamil and Ari and Amira Speter. Funeral services will be held on Monday, January 13, 2020, 11 a.m. at Shaare Tefila Congregation, 16620 Georgia Ave., Olney, MD 20832. Interment following at Mt. Lebanon Cemetery, Adelphi, MD. Shiva to be announced. Memorial contributions may be made to the . Arrangements entrusted to TORCHINSKY HEBREW FUNERAL HOME, 202-541-1001.

Published in The Washington Post on Jan. 13, 2020
Donations
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.