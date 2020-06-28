

DENICE JUANITA SMITH "Nee Nee"

SUDDENLY A WONDERFUL SOUL PLUCKED AWAY. Born to Eunice Elaine Kyle Smith and Alvin Floyd Smith, Sr. March 18, 1962, in Newark, NJ, at 12:33 a.m. in approximately 24 inches of snow with not enough warning Juanita left this life just as she entered on June 18, 2020. A Homegoing Celebration will take place on Tuesday, June 30, at Evangel Cathedral (Bishop's Chapel), 13901 Central Avenue, Upper Marlboro, MD 20774, Viewing 9:30 a.m., Service 11 a.m. She is survived by grieving, parents: Alvin Floyd Smith, Sr. and Eunice Elaine Mabson; brother, Alvin Floyd Smith, Jr. (Tamalyn); one aunt Cynthia (Bonnie) Kyle; one beloved uncle, Robert (Bobby) Powell (Deborah); a host of other relatives and friends that she loved so much. Interment: Maryland National Memorial Park, Laurel, MD.



