The Washington Post

Denise Wall (1958 - 2019)
Service Information
McGuire Funeral Service, Inc.
7400 Georgia Avenue NW
Washington, DC
20012
(202)-882-6600
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
9:00 AM
St. George's Episcopal Church
160 U Street, NW,
Washington, DC
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
St. George's Episcopal Church
DENISE CECILIA WALL  
January 9, 1958 - July 12, 2019  

Denise Cecilia Wall, 61, passed away in Delaware on July 12, 2019. Denise was born in Washington DC, the daughter of the late John Mack Wall, Sr. and Roslyn McBrayer Wall. Denise is survived by her loving brothers John Mack Wall, Jr. (Angela) and Robert Bruce Wall (Alison); as well as an aunt, Barbara Braddock; nieces, Olivia and Jacqueline Wall, Mia Shields (Juan), Alana Roberts (Thomas), cousins Clarence Braddock, III and Patrick Braddock, Bonita Miramontes, Karen Braddock, Kathleen Lloyd, Judith Hutchinson (Rose), Harold Doley (Helena), and Keith Doley (Kathleen). Visitation will begin at 9 a.m. on Saturday, August 3 at St. George's Episcopal Church, 160 U Street, NW, Washington DC 20001 followed by Funeral Mass at 11 a.m. and interment at Maryland National Memorial Mausoleum and Cemetery. Arrangements by McGuire Funeral Services.
Published in The Washington Post on July 31, 2019
