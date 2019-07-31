DENISE CECILIA WALL
January 9, 1958 - July 12, 2019
Denise Cecilia Wall, 61, passed away in Delaware on July 12, 2019. Denise was born in Washington DC, the daughter of the late John Mack Wall, Sr. and Roslyn McBrayer Wall. Denise is survived by her loving brothers John Mack Wall, Jr. (Angela) and Robert Bruce Wall (Alison); as well as an aunt, Barbara Braddock; nieces, Olivia and Jacqueline Wall, Mia Shields (Juan), Alana Roberts (Thomas), cousins Clarence Braddock, III and Patrick Braddock, Bonita Miramontes, Karen Braddock, Kathleen Lloyd, Judith Hutchinson (Rose), Harold Doley (Helena), and Keith Doley (Kathleen). Visitation will begin at 9 a.m. on Saturday, August 3 at St. George's Episcopal Church, 160 U Street, NW, Washington DC 20001 followed by Funeral Mass at 11 a.m. and interment at Maryland National Memorial Mausoleum and Cemetery. Arrangements by McGuire Funeral Services.