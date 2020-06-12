

Denise Maria Younger "Niecy"

Beloved daughter of Jean Younger-Green and Isaac Younger, Jr. departed this life and entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, June 2, 2020, at the age of 54. She leaves to cherish her memory, her parents; devoted children Deandra Augburn, Corinthia Younger, and Rasheem Younger; eight grandchildren, four sisters and four brothers; and a host of other relatives and friends. Family and friends may visit at the Morrissett Funeral & Cremation Service, 6500 Iron Bridge Road (Rt. 10), Richmond, VA, on Saturday, June 13 from 1 p.m. until service at 2 p.m. Interment Centralia Cemetery, Richmond, VA.



