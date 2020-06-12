DENISE "Niecy" YOUNGER
Denise Maria Younger "Niecy"  
Beloved daughter of Jean Younger-Green and Isaac Younger, Jr. departed this life and entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, June 2, 2020, at the age of 54. She leaves to cherish her memory, her parents; devoted children Deandra Augburn, Corinthia Younger, and Rasheem Younger; eight grandchildren, four sisters and four brothers; and a host of other relatives and friends. Family and friends may visit at the Morrissett Funeral & Cremation Service, 6500 Iron Bridge Road (Rt. 10), Richmond, VA, on Saturday, June 13 from 1 p.m. until service at 2 p.m. Interment Centralia Cemetery, Richmond, VA.

Published in The Washington Post on Jun. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
13
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Morrissett Funeral and Cremation Service
JUN
13
Service
02:00 PM
Morrissett Funeral and Cremation Service
Funeral services provided by
Morrissett Funeral and Cremation Service
6500 IRON BRIDGE RD
Richmond, VA 23234
804-275-7828
June 12, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Morrissett Funeral and Cremation Service
