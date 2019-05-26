

DENNIS ANTHONY KAISER

LTC USA (Ret.)



LTC Dennis Anthony Kaiser USA (Ret.) completed his service to his country, faith, and family on April 29, 2019. His legacy includes his devoted wife of 52 years, Dorette, son Dennis, (Traci) and their daughters Makenzie, Paityn, and Kenadi of Bellingham Washington, and son Daniel (Giang Pham) and their sons Lukas and Koen of Casselberry, Florida.

Dennis, a native of Chicago, was born on December 24, 1942. He graduated from Loyola University in 1965 and received his commission as a Second Lieutenant in the U.S. Army Signal Corps from Fort Gordon, Georgia. He earned a Masters degree from NYIT.

Dennis duty stations included Bad Krueznach, Germany, Viet Nam, the Pentagon, NATO, Turkey and several state side postings. He received numerous military awards including the Bronze Star with two Oak Leaf clusters.

Upon retirement from the military, Dennis joined the professional staff of USAA and continued work in this area until his passing. Since retiring from the military, the Kaisers traveled to 25 different countries.

A memorial Mass was celebrated on May 18,2019 in Orlando, Florida. Interment will be on June 28, 2019 at 10 a.m. in Cape Canaveral National Cemetery.