

Dennis Charles Marquis



Passed away on August 18, 2019 in Ocala, Florida, after a series of health challenges. He was born in Lima, Ohio to Tom and Ethel Marquis. Dennis lived a life of richness in family, friends, professional accomplishments, and travel. In 1960, Dennis and his beloved wife June-Alyce seized the opportunity offered by the nation's new space program and headed to Florida's Space Coast. Dennis's technical ability and natural leadership let to his active contributions to the space program, particularly in infrared, advanced optics, and early work on lasers and over-the-horizon sensors.

In 1968, Dennis and June and their four daughters moved to the Washington, DC suburbs where Dennis worked first at the MITRE Corporation and then in several positions in the Department of Defense, with responsibilities including oversight of major DoD ranges and test facilities around the globe and the U.S. lead for NATO and international command, control, and intelligence programs. Dennis's greatest leadership contributions were at NATO's SHAPE Technical Centre, serving first in the 1970s as a division director for command and control systems and then as Director of STC from 1989-93.