Dennis Charles Marquis
Passed away on August 18, 2019 in Ocala, Florida, after a series of health challenges. He was born in Lima, Ohio to Tom and Ethel Marquis. Dennis lived a life of richness in family, friends, professional accomplishments, and travel. In 1960, Dennis and his beloved wife June-Alyce seized the opportunity offered by the nation's new space program and headed to Florida's Space Coast. Dennis's technical ability and natural leadership let to his active contributions to the space program, particularly in infrared, advanced optics, and early work on lasers and over-the-horizon sensors.
In 1968, Dennis and June and their four daughters moved to the Washington, DC suburbs where Dennis worked first at the MITRE Corporation and then in several positions in the Department of Defense, with responsibilities including oversight of major DoD ranges and test facilities around the globe and the U.S. lead for NATO and international command, control, and intelligence programs. Dennis's greatest leadership contributions were at NATO's SHAPE Technical Centre, serving first in the 1970s as a division director for command and control systems and then as Director of STC from 1989-93.
Dennis and June were married for 57 years. They traveled throughout the world from their early years together. Dennis joined June as loving parents to their daughters Susan Marquis, Carol Auerbach, Jill Milliken, and Lisa Marquis and grandparents to Kevin, Cate, Emily, Alex, and Jack. Dennis was an active member of Christ Church, Alexandria. Dennis is also mourned by sons-in-law Chris, Craig, Sean; and daughter-in-law Merryll; and his partner Joan Spires. Dennis's life will be celebrated on Saturday, October 12, 2019 11 a.m. at First United Methodist Church, 110 E New Haven Ave, Melbourne, Florida www.firstchurchmelbourne.com
. Donations in lieu of flowers may be sent to Christ Church Alexandria , June and Dennis Marquis Memorial Fund (Chatham, MA) or Hospice of Marion County (Florida)